Trendy Bogg® Bags Now Available at A Moment’s Peace!

You already know A Moment’s Peace provides incredible day spa and salon services and features the talent of some of the best stylists, massage therapists and aestheticians in the Middle Tennessee area. Maybe you didn’t know that A Moment’s Peace also carries fun, trendy products in their salon, offering some of the most timely, hard-to-find items featured in magazines and shows nationwide. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift or something to treat yourself to, the Bogg® Bag is like nothing else!

BYO Bogg® Wine Tote

The newest offering from this exciting line is the BYO Bogg Wine Tote. This bag is sturdy enough to carry regular and large bottles to wherever you’re heading, whether it’s a picnic, a BYO restaurant, girl’s night in or a holiday party. Arrive in style with your beverage intact. The tote features Bogg’s flat bottom and easy-to-clean designs to keep your drink upright.

Bogg® Brrr

Bogg Brrrs are insulated add-ons specially shaped to fit in and transform your stylish bag into the perfect cooler. They come in a variety of sizes to fit the options available from Bogg Bags. All feature a strap or handle so they can also be used without the Bogg Bag. Keep your snacks and drinks cool on a hot day or a thermos of soup or hot beverage toasty warm during the colder months!

Bogg® Bags

Bogg Bags have recently been featured on Good Morning America, in Shape and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, while also blowing up on social media. And it’s no wonder! Easily customizable with personalized accessories, Bogg Bags come in a variety of fun colors and sizes to meet every adventure head-on and in style! These totes are perfect for a day at the beach or pool, a weekend getaway or a day with the family. Easy to clean, lightweight and easy to carry, this awesome bag’s patented design also features a flat bottom to prevent tipping or spilling.

Needless to say, this bag is all the rage and highly in demand. A Moment’s Peace is proud to distribute Bogg® Bags. Stop by our salon at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108 to browse our stock or shop when you come in for a scheduled appointment for one of our amazing spa or salon services. If we are out of stock of the Bogg Bag you’re looking for, keep checking back. Stocks are refreshed as rapidly as the company can produce these amazing bags! Book an appointment online or call us at 615-224-0770.