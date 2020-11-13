City of Franklin Approves Citizens Christmas Parade

After organizers for the Franklin and Leiper’s Fork Christmas parades announced these popular parades were canceled for this year, a group of Franklin citizens decided to host a parade themselves.

A permit request for the Citizen’s Christmas parade was recently approved and the parade is set for December 5th at 11 am in downtown Franklin.

The parade is limited to 35 entries. The parade will begin at Bicentennial Park, head to the Public Square, ending back at the park.

A GoFundMe was created by Erin Holland before the permit was approved and they are still accepting donations to cover the cost incurred by the parade.

The page states, “The group who normally puts in the Christmas parade in downtown Franklin. TN has decided not to do it this year. With all of the things, we hold dear being cancelled left and right, a couple of us had the idea that we the people can put on the parade ourselves! And we can, with city approval, which we are working on currently and funds. We have to pay the police officers needed for traffic control on parade day.”

“We were quoted roughly $6,000. We hope it will be less and if it is, anything left will be donated to toys for tots. Our high school marching bands, dance groups, color guards and the like deserve to be able to perform this year. Christmas is a magical and holy time of year, full of joy and hope and love. We need our parade. Let’s come together and make it happen y’all!” the message ended.

To date, they have raised $1,735.

Those interested in donating should visit the Go Fund Me page here.