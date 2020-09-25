Franklin and Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parades Canceled

The holiday season will look different this year as the Franklin and Leiper’s Fork Christmas parades have been canceled.

The Almost Famous Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade shared the news via Facebook. Held each year on the second Saturday of December, it draws crowds from miles around. Last year, the parade featured Kid Rock as the Grand Marshal with special guests Loretta Lynn and Chris Janson.

Stating, “After lengthy discussions with community leaders, it is with great disappoint to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Almost World-Famous Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade. Although some restrictions have been lifted in Williamson County, having the parade would be irresponsible and could bring unwelcome risk to many in our community. Over the years the parade has become a favorite annual tradition resulting in very large crowds. With the threat of Covid-19 and Flu Season, it is in the best interest of our community, parade participants, our vendors, and those who attend every year for the parade to be canceled. We are looking forward to welcoming you to the 2021 Almost World-Famous Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade.”

In addition, the downtown Franklin Christmas parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Franklin, has also chosen to cancel. The parade was scheduled for December 5.

Via Facebook, they stated, “We realize the most important thing we can do right now is to keep our citizens safe. The club’s Board of Directors has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel this year’s parade,” said Club President Tim Jones. “Knowing the parade spreads cheer to those young and old, we know we must do what is best to keep our community safe.”