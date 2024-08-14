Town of Nolensville Awarded $1.2 Million Grant for Recreation Growth

In May 2024, the Town of Nolensville applied for the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) Grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to provide more recreational opportunities to the growing town. This week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation announced that the Town of Nolensville has been awarded the grant for $1.2 million dollars.

The approved project will bring incredible enhancements to newly acquired land purchased by the town a few years ago. The location for the park will be on Sunset Road, with the major cross streets being Nolensville Road and Sunset Road. After gauging community interest and asking for feedback, it has been determined that the grant money will go towards a pickleball/tennis court, basketball court, restroom building, multi-purpose field, parking, and a walking trail. This will be the largest park that the town has designed and constructed, as those currently within town limits are run and managed by Williamson County.

Project start dates are still being finalized between the town and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Updates will be provided to Nolensville residents through the town’s current project page on the website.

“Two years ago, the town acquired property on Sunset Road. Receiving this grant will allow us to expand recreational opportunities in Nolensville. We are excited about this opportunity and know that the creation of this park will positively impact our community,” said Town Manager, Victor Lay.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email