Top Fall Hair Trends for 2022

The temperatures have started to drop, there is a crisp fall chill in the air, and our daylight is dwindling. Best way to kick those daylight savings time blues? Try out a new trendy hairstyle!

We consulted the expert hair stylists at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa for the top trending Fall Hairstyles we are seeing this season.

70’s Retro Vibes

This year we have seen an increase in layered, voluminous hairstyles that nod to icons like Goldie Hawn and Farrah Fawcett. To achieve this hairstyle, have your stylist cut short, face-framing angles starting around your chin (aka curtain bangs).

Once your cut is done and you are out of the salon, you can repeat the look from your stylist by curling your hair and using velcro rollers to help perfect the bouncy 70s look.

This retro hairstyle translates well from day to night, meaning you can easily go from work to happy hour, Friendsgiving, or all the gatherings that are on your list this holiday season.

Long Bob a.k.a. Lob

A “lob” cut is a slightly longer take on the classic bob, hitting closer to shoulder length. Like its sister the bob, the lob doesn’t worry with bangs. Instead, it goes for one length or minimal layers and is sometimes shorter in the back and a bit longer in the front.

This style is versatile since it works well for straight hair or a tousled, unfussy look.

Layers Layers Layers

If you have long hair you might have been to the salon to get layers to remove heavy, unflattering bulk, achieving a long flowy mane. Refresh your ‘do this season with some layers to break up length and get shampoo commercial-quality hair.

Long layered hair also pairs amazingly well with bangs!

Bangs

Speaking of bangs, this is one of the most popular and simple ways to frame the face and draw attention to the eyes. There are a variety of bang styles to choose from – short, long, curtain, and side-swept. If you aren’t quite sure about taking the bangs plunge, try curtain bangs or a longer fringe to start.

A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa

Whether you are looking for a short fall hairstyle, medium-length fall hairstyle, or fall hairstyles for long hair, at A Moment’s Peace, our expert stylists can help you decide on a great style for you. Call (615) 224-0770 or book online today to get you ready for the upcoming holidays!