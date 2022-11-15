Longstanding Nashville Venue Exit/In Announces Closure

The iconic music venue, Exit/In will close in November.

In a social media post, Owners Chris and Telisha Cobb shared the news. Stating, “Exit/In is closing Thanksgiving, as our lease ends at the end of the year. It appears that 51 years of local, independent ownership and operation have come to an end.”

They continued by stating they don’t know what the future holds for the venue. Sharing, “We do know there is a historic overlay on the building (and the Exit/In building only). The exact effect of this zoning is dependent on the Historic Commission, but it should prevent complete destruction of the building.”

In April, the owners created a GoFundMe called “Keep Exit/In Independent where they raised 135,000. They will donate funds raised to MVAN and NIVA once the process has been finalized.

They ended the message with, “We love this city wholeheartedly but we are not ok with many current trends here. We know Nashville needs Exit/In and independent venues like it to continue supporting our community of artists, musicians, and the entire ecosystem they center.”

Exit/In is located at 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville.