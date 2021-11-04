Today’s Top Stories: Nov 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 4, 2021.
photo from RealTracs
Dolan’s Venue in Arrington is now on the market. Read More
A social media threat led to students and teachers at Centennial High School shelter in place. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am. Read More
photo from Franchising.com
The men’s barbershop Scissors and Scotch will open a second location in Williamson County at McEwen Northside next to Prose Nail Salon at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More