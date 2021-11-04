Today’s Top Stories: Nov 4, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Condado Tacos
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 4, 2021.

Dolan Venue
photo from RealTracs

1Arrington Venue is on the Market

Dolan’s Venue in Arrington is now on the market. Read More

Centennial High School

2UPDATED: Previous “Shelter in Place” Lifted at Centennial High

A social media threat led to students and teachers at Centennial High School shelter in place. Read More

Condado Tacos
photo by Donna Vissman

3First Look: Condado Tacos Opens in McEwen Northside Development in Franklin

It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am. Read More

photo from Franchising.com

4Men’s Barbershop Scissors and Scotch to Open in Franklin

The men’s barbershop Scissors and Scotch will open a second location in Williamson County at McEwen Northside next to Prose Nail Salon at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

