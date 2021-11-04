Men’s Barbershop Scissors and Scotch to Open in Franklin

The men’s barbershop Scissors and Scotch will open a second location in Williamson County at McEwen Northside next to Prose Nail Salon at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin.

The company’s first location opened at Hill Center Brentwood in August of 2020, the Franklin location is expected to open in Spring 2022.

Other openings expected in late 2021 and early 2022 at McEwen Northside include Radish and a local bar called Neighbors. Condado Taco will open this week on November 4.

Scissors & Scotch offers men a unique place to get great haircuts, shaves, have a drink, and relax. Founded in 2015 by three friends, Scissors & Scotch has now served more than 100,000 clients across the US. Each shop offers haircuts, shaves, trims, waxing, and spa services – along with a complimentary drink from their full-service lounge and bar. For more information visit scissorsscotch.com.