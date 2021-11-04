Virtual Career Quest Launches November 4

The virtual 2021 Career Quest begins Thursday, November 4, and aims to help students learn more about future high school pathways and career fields.

The event is open to all Williamson County Schools eighth through tenth grade students and Franklin Special School District eighth graders.

“These eighth-grade students will soon begin registering for their high school classes, and this is the first step in making sure their interests, aptitudes and future career choices line up,” said WCS Special Projects Coordinator Kris Schneider. “It’s a great way for students to learn more about the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) courses available.”

Students use a program called YouScience in eighth and tenth grade to find out with careers and pathways suit their interests. Career Quest aims to bridge the gap between the YouScience data and the classes and careers available.

This year, students will have the opportunity to interact with high school teachers in their school zones through Zoom. In addition to high school information, students will be able to explore job opportunities in the area.

Career Quest will be open through May 2022. For more information, email Schneider.