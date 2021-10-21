Opening Date Announced for Condado Tacos in Franklin

Condado Tacos will open its new Franklin location at 4031 Aspen Grove Dr

#108 (in the McEwen Northside development) on Thursday, November 4th.

Early this year, Condado opened its first location in Tennessee at Capitol View, the Franklin location will be the second location in the state.

Taco lovers will want to arrive early on November 4th as the first 100 in line will receive 52 free tacos for the next year. Also, you will be given a free t-shirt and one free taco to try on opening day.

“We knew when we made the decision to open in Tennessee we wanted to eventually be in the Cool Springs area, and our entire team is looking forward to welcoming guests to our McEwen Northside location,” said Jason Siegler, vice president of Real Estate and Development at Condado Tacos in a release previously. “It was perfect timing that Boyle was working on McEwen Northside at the same time we were making this decision, and we’re excited about joining the community at such a growing and dynamic development.”

Condado assembled a team of local artists to hand-paint floor-to-ceiling street art throughout every inch of the restaurant, including every wall, bar top and bathroom, to create unique murals depicting downtown Franklin, The Franklin Theatre, the Makers Trail, and more. This location will also feature a large outdoor patio.

Condado Tacos is a create-your-own-taco concept with a limitless amount of combinations with high-quality fresh ingredients. Queso Blanco is made with just three simple ingredients – cheese, cream, and milk – and is served with freshly made chips made in-house throughout the day. The restaurant also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100% blue agave tequilas and hand-crafted signature margaritas.

McEwen Northside is conveniently located in the center of Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn. The 45-acre development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room Springhill Suites hotel, and beautifully designed public green spaces. McEwen Northside also features 340 luxury residential units that are currently open and available for leasing.

Condado Tacos joins several retailers at McEwen Northside, including Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Vintage Vine 100, Just Love Coffee Café, Prose Nail Salon, Shake Shack, and North Italia.