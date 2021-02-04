Morning Source: Perry’s Steakhouse

Morning Source

Guest: Perry’s Steakhouse



Originally Aired: January 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Lesa Sorrentino, Chief Strategy Officer, and Rick Moonen, Perry’s Master Development Chef with Perry’s Steakhouse opening in Franklin.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at McEwen Northside, 5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin will open on February 18th. This will be the first location for the steakhouse in the Nashville area.

The menu will offer signature elements including butcher-fresh USDA Aged Prime Beef, signature tableside carvings, and flamed desserts, as well as its mouth-watering pork chop.

Read our latest story on Perry’s Steakhouse here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!