Condado Tacos to Open at McEwen Northside

Condado Tacos, which late last year announced the development of its first Tennessee location at Capitol View in the North Gulch, will open a second Tennessee location in the third quarter of 2021 at McEwen Northside, the 45-acre mixed-use environment developed by Boyle Investment Company and Northwood Ravin.

Since the opening of its first location in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014, Condado Tacos has expanded to 20 venues across five states, most recently in Tennessee.

“We knew when we made the decision to open in Tennessee we wanted to eventually be in the Cool Springs area, and our entire team is looking forward to welcoming guests to our McEwen Northside location,” said Jason Siegler, vice president of Real Estate and Development at Condado Tacos. “It was perfect timing that Boyle was working on McEwen Northside at the same time we were making this decision, and we’re excited about joining the community at such a growing and dynamic development.”

Each Condado Tacos restaurant has a unique design that is inspired by the local community. For the new location at McEwen Northside, the Condado Tacos team will complete extensive research to develop a theme that encompasses the vibrancy and growth of the Cool Springs and Franklin markets. The brand will then assemble a team of local artists to hand-paint floor-to-ceiling street art throughout every inch of the restaurant, including every wall, bar top and bathroom, to create a truly one-of-a-kind environment. This location will also feature a large outdoor patio.

“Condado Tacos is a wonderful addition to the community at McEwen Northside, and we’re proud that their team chose to open their second Tennessee location at another Boyle property,” said Phil Fawcett, partner of Boyle Investment Company. “We’re confident that Condado Tacos will bring a truly unique experience for McEwen Northside residents, employees and visitors to enjoy, and their commitment to promoting public art and working with local artists made it an easy choice to work with them again.”

Condado Tacos offers a variety of menu options including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings and is dedicated to serving high-quality ingredients at an affordable price. For instance, their ridiculously craveable Queso Blanco is made with just three simple ingredients – cheese, cream and milk – and is served with freshly made chips made in-house throughout the day. The award-winning concept is best known for their build-your-own taco or packed bowl platform, which features a variety of shells, proteins, toppings, salsas and sauces, but also offers a large assortment of pre-built taco suggestions curated by employees themselves. Their carry-out and socially distant dine-in options allow guests safe options to enjoy their meals. The restaurant also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100% blue agave tequilas and hand-crafted signature margaritas.

McEwen Northside is conveniently located in the center of Cool Springs in Franklin, Tenn. The 45-acre development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room Springhill Suites hotel, and beautifully designed public green spaces. McEwen Northside also features 340 luxury residential units that are currently open and available for leasing.

Condado Tacos joins several retailers at McEwen Northside, including Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille, Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Vintage Vine 100, Just Love Coffee Café, Prose Nail Salon, Shake Shack, and North Italia.