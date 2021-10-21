Williamson Medical Center Seeking Candidates for a Variety of Open Positions

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is currently seeking qualified team members for a number of open positions in Williamson County. Open positions include RNs, EMTs, technicians and non-clinical roles such as customer service and administrative positions.

“Williamson Medical Center has been a pillar in the region for more than 60 years,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “Our impressive care team is committed not only to providing exceptional healthcare services, but also serving the overall wellbeing of the community.”

Both full- and part-time positions are available in multiple shifts and a variety of roles. Position openings include:

Registered nurses

Paramedics

Anesthesia technicians

Security agents

Athletic trainers

Clinical coordinators

Customer service representatives

Coders

Cooks

Technicians

Medical assistants

Unit secretaries

Phlebotomists

Respiratory therapists

Located in the heart of Williamson County, WMC is a 203-bed facility with 22 state-of-the-art operating rooms with robotic-assisted surgery with both adult and pediatric emergency rooms. Employees can expect to receive top insurance benefits, paid time off, a generous retirement contribution, tuition assistance and more.

“The thing that’s special to me about Williamson Medical Center is the energy here, everyone you come across has a smile on their face," said Denny Denhert, RN. “You have family you were born into and you have the family you get to choose, and honestly the family I have here at Williamson Medical Center is one I would choose over and over again.”

For a complete list and details for open positions, click here.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 820 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything

from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information,

visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.