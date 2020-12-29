Restaurants Anticipated to Open in 2021

As we look forward to 2021, here is a list of new restaurants that are anticipated to open in the new year.
1Perry’s Steakhouse
5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin
Perry’s Steakhouse will open at McEwen Northside, they’ve shared a projected open date of February 2021.
2Vintage Vine 100
The new jewel box wine bar will open in McEwen Northside in 2021 with a small rooftop dining area.
3Hattie Jane’s
Hattie Jane’s will open its first location in Williamson County next to Herban Market.
4Chipotle – Spring Hill
Chipotle announced it will open a location in Spring Hill.
5Thai Esane
203 Franklin Road, Brentwood
Thai Esane is expanding to Williamson County by opening a second restaurant at The Hill Center.
6Caffe Artisan
1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Located inside The Painted Tree Marketplace, Caffe Artisan is close to opening and should be open by the first of January.
7Shake Shack
Shake Shack opened in Nashville back in 2018 at The Hill Center and now they are headed to Franklin.
8North Italia
First opening at The Mall at Green Hills, this Italian restaurant will now have a second location in Franklin.
9Corner Pub Cool Springs
9200 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
Corner Pub is adding a second location in Franklin. They had anticipated opening in December but the location hasn’t opened yet.
10First Watch in Spring Hill
4937 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill
First Watch announced in March they would expand to Spring Hill, the new location has not opened yet. We’ve reached out for an update but no word yet on when it will open.
11Waldo’s Chicken
1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin
This Fresh Hospitality concept will open in Franklin in early 2021.
12Big Bad Breakfast
Another Fresh Hospitality concept is headed to Franklin. It was anticipated to open in 2020, we’ve reached out to see when the breakfast spot will open.
13Chrysalis
9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin
On the Carothers Parkway corridor, a new Italian restaurant will open in January 2021.
14Culaccino
104 E Main Street, Franklin
Harpeth Square will have its first Italian restaurant to open in January 2021.
