Restaurants Anticipated to Open in 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
Vintage Vine 100
photo from Vntage Vine 100

As we look forward to 2021, here is a list of new restaurants that are anticipated to open in the new year.

Perry's Steakhouse
photo from Perry’s Steakhouse

1Perry’s Steakhouse

5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

Perry’s Steakhouse will open at McEwen Northside, they’ve shared a projected open date of February 2021.

Read more here. 

Website

Vintage Vine 100
photo from Vntage Vine 100

2Vintage Vine 100

The new jewel box wine bar will open in McEwen Northside in 2021 with a small rooftop dining area.

Read more here.

Website

Hattie Jane's
photo from Hattie Jane’s Creamery

3Hattie Jane’s

Hattie Jane’s will open its first location in Williamson County next to Herban Market.

Read more here.

Website 

Chipotle
photo from Chipotle Facebook

4Chipotle – Spring Hill

Chipotle announced it will open a location in Spring Hill.

Read more here.

Website 

Thai Esane
photo from Thai Esane Facebook

5Thai Esane

203 Franklin Road, Brentwood

Thai Esane is expanding to Williamson County by opening a second restaurant at The Hill Center.

Read more here.

Website 

Coffee Artisan
photo from Caffe Artisan Facebook

6Caffe Artisan

1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Located inside The Painted Tree Marketplace, Caffe Artisan is close to opening and should be open by the first of January.

Read more here. 

Facebook 

7Shake Shack

Shake Shack opened in Nashville back in 2018 at The Hill Center and now they are headed to Franklin.

Read more here. 

Website 

North Italia
(Credit Mandy Reid)

8North Italia

First opening at The Mall at Green Hills, this Italian restaurant will now have a second location in Franklin.

Read more here.

Website 

Corner Pub
photo by Donna Vissman

9Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

Corner Pub is adding a second location in Franklin. They had anticipated opening in December but the location hasn’t opened yet.

Read more here. 

Facebook 

First Watch
photo from First Watch

10First Watch in Spring Hill

4937 Columbia Pike, Spring Hill

First Watch announced in March they would expand to Spring Hill, the new location has not opened yet. We’ve reached out for an update but no word yet on when it will open.

Read more here. 

Website 

Waldo's Chicken and Beer
photo by Donna Vissman

11Waldo’s Chicken

1301 Liberty Pike, Franklin

This Fresh Hospitality concept will open in Franklin in early 2021.

Read more here.

Website 

Big Bad Breakfast
photo by Donna Vissman

12Big Bad Breakfast

Another Fresh Hospitality concept is headed to Franklin. It was anticipated to open in 2020, we’ve reached out to see when the breakfast spot will open.

Read more here.

Website 

Chrysalis
photo by Donna Vissman

13Chrysalis

9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin

On the Carothers Parkway corridor, a new Italian restaurant will open in January 2021.

Read more here.

Facebook 

Culaccino

14Culaccino

104 E Main Street, Franklin

Harpeth Square will have its first Italian restaurant to open in January 2021.

Read more here.

 

 

 

