Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin

photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development.
McEwen Northside is located at 4031 Aspen Grove Drive.
There are currently two other Neighbors’ locations in the Nashville area – Sylvan Park, 4425 Murphy Road and Germantown, 313 Jefferson Street.
Neighbors is a local bar, aiming to be a “Cheers” style bar where everyone knows your name and your drink. They smoke all of their meats in-house, offer 20 beers on tap, and you can enjoy Happy Hour every day.
Via Facebook, Neighbors Germantown made a post with a new logo that says Neighbors Franklin.
At this time, we don’t know where Neighbors will be located at McEwen Northside or when it will open.
For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page
here.
Other eateries that recently opened at McEwen Northside include
Shake Shack, Perry’s, North Italia, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, and Just Love Coffee.
