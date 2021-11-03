Arrington Venue is on the Market

Dolan’s Venue in Arrington is now on the market.

The property located at 8241 Malachi Lane is listed for $2,999,999. The venue opened for the first time back in July 2020 with a 4th of July show complete with fireworks.

A concert with Skid Row/Warrant was scheduled on October 23 but was later canceled, the venue stated it was due to unforeseen circumstances. No other events are scheduled at this time.

On the listing, it states the property has 22 acres with an amphitheater and event space. Complete turnkey, a high-tech venue located with other additional event spaces approved.

Close by the venue, there’s a golf course community, Arrington Vineyards, and other developments.

Dolan’s Venue is listed by Jason Galaz, see more here.