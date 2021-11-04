First Look: Condado Tacos Opens in McEwen Northside Development in Franklin

It’s taco day at McEwen Northside, 4021 Aspen Grove Drive, as Condado Tacos opens its doors to the public on Thursday, November 4 at 11am.

In celebration of the new taco spot, the first 100 taco lovers in line will receive a “Year of Yum” which gives them one free taco every week for a whole year. They will also receive a limited edition t-shirt and all guests will receive one free taco with purchase and a $5 Signature margaritas all day.

Don’t be late, doors open at 11 am with an official ribbon cutting. The grand opening celebration will continue into the weekend with exciting contests and prizes.

Guests who post using the hashtag #condadocoolsprings will be entered to win one $1,000 gift card. All guests who attend the Franklin Grand Opening will also receive a special offer with Condado Rewards in the recently launched Condado Tacos app.

This is Condado Tacos’ first location in Williamson County, a Nashville location opened this past summer.

Take a look inside the restaurant below where they feature murals from floor to ceiling.

Condado has tacos for everyone, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, ranging from $3.85 – $5.50. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas like the Gran Clasico, The Mezcalita and Pineapple Express.

Condado Tacos Franklin is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For additional information about the new location, please visit, condadotacos.com.