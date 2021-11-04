Man on TBI’s Most Wanted List Killed on I-840

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Rodney Garrett

Rodney Garrett, wanted for attempted criminal homicide and a suspect on the TBI’s most wanted list, was killed in an incident on I-840 at approximately 8:27am Thursday morning, November 4, 2021.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper observed a man walking on I-840 in Williamson County armed with a weapon. The trooper stopped to investigate the situation. Before the trooper could engage the individual, he ran from westbound lanes, through the median, and into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-840 where he was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.

Garrett was wanted for criminal homicide after a  November 1 incident. Smyrna Police Department report that shortly after midnight, SPD personnel was dispatched to the 500 block of Almaville Road in response to a domestic shooting. Garrett’s wife had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where she is recovering.

Mr. Garrett fled the scene and officials from multiple jurisdictions and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked to locate him.

Smyrna Police Department charged Rodney Garrett with attempted criminal homicide.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

