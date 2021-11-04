Law Enforcement Concludes Investigation Into Social Media Threat Against Centennial High School

Law enforcement has concluded its investigation into a social media threat that caused Centennial High School students, teachers and staff to “shelter in place” yesterday (November 3), reports Centennial High School Principal Dr. Kevin Dyson.

“The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a student from another school who created a fake social media account and posted the threat. Law enforcement determined there was no credible threat and the WCSO is appropriately prosecuting the case,” the school district writes in an email.

WCS thanks the quick response by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, and reminds families they remain committed to prosecuting all school-related threats.

As always, the district reminds parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making any type of school threat and encourages them to say something if they see something.