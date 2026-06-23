OBITUARY: Carrie Faye Bassham

Carrie Faye Bassham departed this life on June 17, 2026 at her resident in Columbia, Tennessee at the age of 74. She was born June 16, 1952 in Williamson County to the parents of Thelma Deloris Allen and John A.Poynter.

Carrie leaves to cherish her many memories, husband, James Bassham; sons, Derrick (Beth) Buchanan, Charlie Buchanan, Charlie “Poo Poo” Buchanan and Charlie “Chucky” Buchanan; daughters, Carolyn Buchanan, Marilyn Wade and Lisa (Edward) Rucker; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Harold Allen; sisters, Johnnie Louise Wilson, Willie (John) Hill and Carolyn Wall; God-Daughter, Brenda (George) Wade; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mrs. Bassham will lie in state on Friday, June 26, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Visitation with family Saturday, June 27, 2026 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Brother, Lazerius Davis, eulogist.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee.

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