Gregory Hugh Moore (41) born on June 15, 1985 to Steve Moore of Nashville and Sandra Moore of Nashville, passed away on June 16, 2026 at his home in Bon Aqua, TN.

Gregg is survived by his three children Bridgett, Blane and Skyler Moore; his parents; his siblings Gary Moore (Robin) of Bon Aqua, Cori Talley (Davy) of Brentwood, Jennifer Brown (P’nut) of Goodlettsville, Kristin Moore Duke of Murfreesboro and Taylor Moore (Misty) of Bon Aqua; his Aunt Millie and Uncle Carl Webster of Fairview along with 14 nieces and nephews.

Gregg bled orange as he was a huge fan of the Tennessee Volunteers, but his greatest love in life was his children. He will be remembered most for his huge heart and his unwavering willingness to help anyone if he could.

For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, a gofundme account has been established in his honor. There will be a celebration of life held Tuesday June 23rd from 2:30-4:30 at First Baptist Church of Fairview 7310 Overbey Rd. Fairview TN, 37062.

Donate to Honoring Gregg Moore’s Memory and Supporting His Kids, organized by Taylor Moore at: https://gofund.me/f63a1451f

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.