Photo of the Day: June 23, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Pancake Pantry recently presented a $4,500 check from proceeds generated by its holiday pop-up bar’s hot chocolate sales to Lori and Tom Evans, founders of the NoahBRAVE Foundation.

At just 12 years old, their son, Noah Evans, was diagnosed with Diffuse Midline Glioma, or DMG, a rare and aggressive terminal brain cancer. During Noah’s treatment, he and his family often stopped by Pancake Pantry for chocolate chip pancakes after doctor’s appointments at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Although Noah lost his battle with cancer in 2021, his story — filled with bravery and kindness — continues to inspire others. The donation will help the NoahBRAVE Foundation continue to provide personalized support to families, raise awareness and advance research for children battling terminal brain cancer.

A photo from the check presentation is attached and also included below.

Pictured left to right: Tom Evans, Dee Northcutt, Sarah Northcutt, Lori Evans, Chip Bradley

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