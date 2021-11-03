SHELTER LIFTED: Social Media Threat Causes “Shelter in Place” at Centennial High

UPDATE 2:43 PM – Williamson County Schools updated families on the situation.

“Hello Centennial High Families,

I’m writing with an update.

The shelter in place at Centennial has been lifted, and dismissal will take place at regular time.

Because today’s events have raised concerns among our school community, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will have additional officers on campus to ensure an orderly and safe dismissal at CHS.

As always, we appreciate the quick response by law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school related threats.

Parents, please talk to your children about the consequences of making any type of school threat and encourage them to say something if they see something.”

Previous News:

Students and teachers at Centennial High School have been told to shelter in place due to a social media threat on Wednesday, reports WSMV.

WSMV reports that police are investigating and an email was sent to parents regarding the situation.

“We appreciate the quick response by law enforcement, and we remain committed to prosecuting all school-related threats,” Williamson County Schools said in a statement on Wednesday via WSMV.

This is a developing story.