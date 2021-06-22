Today’s Top Stories: June 22, 2021

la vergne fireworks

111 Fireworks Displays Across Middle Tennessee

Check out these 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for June 7-11, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Juneeth
photo by Donna Vissman

3Photos and Video: Juneteenth Celebration in Franklin

Saturday, June 19th was Juneteenth, the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. A celebration was held in downtown Franklin. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021 ws

4Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Find out what’s coming to Disney Plus for July 2021. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Williamson County, Tennessee. Updated daily. Read More

