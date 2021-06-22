OBITUARY: Julyian Michael Cobb

Julyian Michael Cobb, five months old infant passed away June 20, 2021.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Michael and Judy Hawkins and great grandmother, June Lafferty.

Survived by: parents, Michael and Ashley Cobb; brothers, Michael Jacob Cobb, William Jesse Cobb, Jeremy Matthew Cobb and Justin Eugene Cobb; sister, Elizabella Hawkins Lafferty; grandparents, Travis and Robin Sullivan and Billy Cobb and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Julyian Michael Cobb Memorial Fund. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com