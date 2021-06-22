Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. New content includes Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, and Monsters at Work. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021.
July 2
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
- Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 208 “Most Likely To”
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 110 “Common Ground”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 102
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
July 7
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
- Loki – New Episode
- Marvel Studios Legends
- Monsters at Work – Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated” – Premiere
July 9
- Black Widow – Premiere
- Flicka
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
- Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
- Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
- Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103
- When Sharks Attack (S7)
- World’s Biggest Bullshark
July 14
- Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
- Loki – Finale
- Monsters at Work – Episode 102 “Meet Mift”
July 16
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 210 “The Transformation”
- Shark Attack Files (S1)
- Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Gangs
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 112 “Rescue On Ryloth”
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 104
- We Bought A Zoo
- When Sharks Attack (S7)
- World’s Deadliest Sharks
July 21
- Behind the Attraction – All Episodes Streaming – Premiere
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
- Monsters at Work – Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”
- The Owl House (S2)
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog” – Premiere
- World’s Deadliest Sharks
July 23
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 211 “Showtime”
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Playing With Sharks – Premiere
- Shark Attack Files (S1)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 113 “Infested”
- Stuntman – Premiere
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 105
- Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
July 28
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle” – Premiere
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
- Monsters at Work – Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere
- Turner & Hooch – Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”
- Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – All Episodes Streaming – Premiere
July 30
- Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- Garfield
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212 “Second Chances”
- Jungle Cruise – Premiere (Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” releases in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021).
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114 “War Mantle”
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106
