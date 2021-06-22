OBITUARY: Martha Louise McWilliams Ladd

Martha Louise McWilliams Ladd, 92, of Franklin, TN, passed away on June 20, 2021 at her home.

Martha was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama to Andy Lee McWilliams and Ellen Foster McWilliams on September 19, 1928. She went to school at Cherokee High School. After graduation, Martha attended Florence State College in Florence, Alabama and Andrew Jackson Business School in Nashville, TN. She married William P Ladd, Jr. on June 22, 1965 in Florence, Alabama. She was employed as a bookkeeper and worked in customer service for Franklin Power and Light Company and later Middle Tennessee Electric. Martha retired from Middle Tennessee Electric.

She loved working in the yard and growing colorful flowers. Martha loved to cook and she cherished attending family reunions and time she spent with family. After retirement and for as long as she was able, Martha continued to attend Middle Tennessee Electric parties and lunch with the office girls she had worked with. Martha loved to travel.

Martha is preceded in death by father Andy Lee McWilliams and mother Ellen Foster McWilliams, her husband William P. Ladd, Jr. and several brothers and a sister as well as brothers in law and sisters in law.

Martha is survived by daughters Nancy Ellen Derryberry Hughes and Nina Jo Derryberry Rushing, Grandchildren – Kelly Sheree Hughes Gilliam (Gregory Howard Gilliam), James Brett Hughes, Lindsay Ellen Hughes Magness (Andrew Miller Magness), great grandchildren, James Holt Magness, Grayson Hope Gilliam, Nicholas O’Dean Rushing –(DECEASED). She is survived by brother George Lester McWilliams (wife- Alene) , brother Walter Glenn McWilliams, and many loving nieces and nephews from the Ladd and McWilliams family.

Funeral service will be held June 23, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock. Visitation will be Noon to 2:00 o’clock before the Service. Pastor Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements in Care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064 (615-794-2289) www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers will be John Lee McWilliams, Andy Christopher McWilliams, Robert Miles Carter (Bob), Michael Edward McWilliams, Gregory Allen McWilliams, James Todd McWilliams.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Dr. Karl K VanDevender, Jimmy Hughes, Cary Reynolds, Friends from Middle Tennessee Electric, Lavada McMeen, Patricia Sanders, Debbie Passmore, Angela Vaccaro, Tiffany Calderon.

Memorials may be given to your favorite charity which has special meaning to you and your family.

The family of Martha wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Karl K VanDevender, Martha’s beloved caretakers, Lavada McMeen, Patricia Sanders, Debbie Passmore ,Tiffany Calderon, Angela Vaccaro and Amedisys Hospice Care