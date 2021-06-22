Photos and Video: Juneteenth Celebration in Franklin

Saturday, June 19th was Juneteenth, the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. A celebration was held in downtown Franklin.
The event was hosted by Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition. Attendees enjoyed live music, games, train rides, and were able to shop from local food vendors and more. A marker for Fort Granger was also unveiled at Pinkerton Park.
In years past, the Juneteenth event has been held at the McLemore House which is currently under renovation.
See our photos and video below.
