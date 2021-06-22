11 Fireworks Displays Across Middle Tennessee

9 Cookeville

WHEN: July 4, 9 pm

WHERE: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground St, Cookeville

WHAT: The finale in the Red White & Boom concert comes at 7:30 when Cookeville’s own Jake Hoot takes the stage. The American Country singer and Season 17 Champion of The Voice has released a 5 song EP with 3 songs reaching the top 5 on the iTunes chart. Hoot has gone on to release several charitable tracks, “Tennessee Strong”, “Dangerous Thing,” & The Best Job I Ever Had” to name a few. Drawing inspiration from his childhood in the Dominican Republic, Hoot also released a cover of “La Bamba” from his debut EP which landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Latin charts.

Admission and parking is FREE! Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music beginning at 4pm. Gates at the fairgrounds open at 3:30pm. Food trucks will serve up a variety of All-American foods from hometown vendors. “Be sure to come hungry,” Shelton said. Also, in a great community service collaboration, Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Putnam County Health Department, and Blood Assurance will have health and wellness information available as well as, offering Covid vaccinations and the ability to donate blood.

The music will be broadcast live on Lite Rock 95.9 Sunday afternoon for residents who may wish to remain out of the crowds.

One of the state’s biggest and best fireworks shows will launch at 9 pm for the Red, White and Boom climax. Choreographed to a special soundtrack by Pyro Shows of La Follette, the show will keep the family dazzled with plenty of surprises.