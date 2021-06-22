Williamson County Property Transfers June 7

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for June 7-11, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$650,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11251 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$757,625.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph61004 Elkhorn CtSpring HillTN37174
$840,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 73210 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
$415,000.00School Manor420 Figuers DrFranklinTN37064
$1,625,000.00Henley Sec 1411 Luna CtFranklinTN37064
$134,025.00Falls Grove Sec79024 Nestling Ridge CtCollege GroveTN37046
$649,585.00Falls Grove Sec67081 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$775,000.00Falls Grove Sec 16904 Guffee TerCollege GroveTN37046
$689,900.00Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #225FranklinTN37064
$945,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 1303 Fountainbrooke DrBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Wades Grove Sec 12048 Keene CirSpring HillTN37174
$825,000.00Maplewood Office Park400 Sugartree Ln #320FranklinTN37064
$875,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec5b3828 Everyman WayThompsons StationTN37179
$1,850,000.00Annandale Sec 79252 Carrisbrook LnBrentwoodTN37027
$600,000.00Cannonwood Sec 2240 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
$815,000.00Temple Hills Sec 3110 Doral DrFranklinTN37069
$499,900.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2884 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$833,045.00Stephens Valley Sec6315 Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
$710,000.006915 Flat Creek RdColleg GroveTN37046
$430,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53211 Gardendale DrFranklinTN37064
$1,325,000.00Westhaven Sec 111714 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
$604,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph86015 Trotwood LnSpring HillTN37174
$681,750.00Sullivan Farms Sec C284 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$320,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 27621 Cumberland DrFairviewTN37062
$656,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec1602 Bethel CtThompsons StationTN37179
$490,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 14a2832 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,005,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3409 Melander CtFranklinTN37064
$248,000.00136 Trinity RdFranklinTN37067
$550,000.00Belshire Ph 23034 Everleigh PlSpring HillTN37174
$678,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b2032 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$510,000.00Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 53160 Locust HollowNolensvilleTN37135
$750,000.00Riverbluff Sec42014 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
$825,000.00Concord Realty918 Bluff RdBrentwoodTN37027
$329,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11334 Mallard DrFranklinTN37064
$1,155,000.00Brenthaven Sec 58103 Devens DrBrentwoodTN37027
$760,000.00Hidden Creek Sec 19715 Capstone CtBrentwoodTN37027
$380,000.00Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 21620 Clearview DrBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00Cleburne Addn120 Cleburne StFranklinTN37069
$622,900.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-a399 Forrest Park CirFranklinTN37064
$1,635,000.00Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a136 Glenrock DrNashvilleTN37221
$1,251,000.00Indian Point Sec 59224 Chickasaw CtBrentwoodTN37027
$640,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a2632 Paddock Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,100,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37239 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$465,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a2516 Westerham WayThompsons StationTN37179
$515,000.00Westhaven Sec 371021 Oleander StFranklinTN37064
$850,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V238 Halberton DrFranklinTN37069
$810,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 12404 Mcintyre CtFranklinTN37069
$630,000.00Wright J Douglas Jr7211 Bahne RdFairviewTN37062
$590,000.00Murfreesboro RdFranklinTN37064
$300,000.007624 Pewitt RdFranklinTN37064
$448,098.00Liberty Hills Sec 13024 Liberty Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$630,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1400 Fontaine DrFranklinTN37064
$902,500.00Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2208 Vantage WayFranklinTN37067
$487,500.00Tollgate Village Sec 51065 Rochelle AveThompsons StationTN37179
$825,000.00Jamison Station Sec 1103 Jamison Station LnFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 191007 Dunrobin DrFranklinTN37067
$640,000.00Benevento East Sec 13005 Gari Baldi WaySpring HillTN37174
$678,250.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry7301 Kempton CtFairviewTN37062
$1,600,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11e1116 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$835,000.00Hunter Gary K7155 Kingston RdFairviewTN37062
$267,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 27813 Chester RdFairviewTN37062
$270,000.002864 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
$546,000.00Willowvale @harvey Springs3018 Langston PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$1,100,000.00Ambergate Est Sec 14314 Ambergate CtFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 29101 E Cambridge CtBrentwoodTN37027
$900,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2Ringo Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$879,900.00Benington Sec 21877 Erlinger DrNolensvilleTN37135
$410,000.009810 Clovercroft RdNolensvilleTN37135
$2,500,000.00Vaughn Gregory Trey4731 Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
$665,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 22208 Chantry Place LnThompsons StationTN37179
$935,000.00Natchez Valley Ph 11060 Natchez Valley LnFranklinTN37064
$643,331.00Brixworth Ph7b9041 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$183,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17133 Bertrand DrFranlinTN37064
$2,350,000.00Carolina Close214 Poydras StFranklinTN37069
$457,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 61546 Halifax DrSpring HillTN37174
$723,150.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec383030 Portland CtFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec12412 Los Olivos CtFranklinTN37069
$758,500.001332 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwoodTN37027
$687,500.00Willowsprings Sec 1734 Willowsprings BlvdFranklinTN37064
$1,525,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 8665 Legends Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$400,000.00459 Franklin RdBrentwoodTN37027
$875,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 7825 Walden DrFranklinTN37064
$515,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4e2700 Cortlandt LnNolensvilleTN37135
$450,750.00Riverview Park Sec 15348 Stonegate DrFranklinTN37064
$2,255,642.00Witherspoon Sec59267 Fordham DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,100,000.00Meadow Lake Sec 2406 Cornwall DrBrentwoodTN37027
$450,000.00Card Lawrence4849 Byrd LnCollege GroveTN37046
$990,000.00Keystone Sec 31200 Signature CtFranklinTN37064
$1,600,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37522 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,528,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2166 Sturbridge DrFranklinTN37064
$402,000.00Riverview Park Sec 6189 Rivergate DrFranklinTN37064
$973,000.00Hurstbourne Park Sec 1111 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklinTN37067
$800,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1304 Sterling Park TerFranklinTN37069
$675,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5218 Bancroft CvFranklinTN37064
$235,326.00Tomlin Marion Dan4465 Gosey Hill RdFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph77010 Salmon RunSpring HillTN37174
$585,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 23140 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
$395,625.00Cumberland Estates Ph35003 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$346,088.00Cumberland Estates Ph34003 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$755,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13461 Alfred Ladd Rd EFranklinTN37064
$89,100,000.00Franklin ParkTower Circle PvtFranklinTN37067
$110,000.00Bowie Robert L5744 N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064
$1,024,935.00Kings Chapel Sec84622 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
$286,000.00Del Rio Commons728 Del Rio PkFranklinTN37064
$755,000.00Whitney Park Ph1104 Whitney Park DrNolensvilleTN37135
$567,000.00Belshire Ph 12051 Belshire WaySpring HillTN37174
$544,000.00Breckenridge So Sec 2109 Breckenridge RdFranklinTN37067
$595,000.00Jamison Station Condos324 Liberty Pk #231FranklinTN37064
$621,000.00Campbell Station Sec 141012 St Hubbins DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,500,000.00Durham Manor2450 Durham Manor DrFranklinTN37064
$980,000.00River Landing Sec 3712 Aylesford CtFranklinTN37069
$852,000.00Somerset9152 Demery CtBrentwoodTN37027
$980,000.00Westhaven Sec 391310 Porter StFranklinTN37064
$955,000.00Temple Hills Sec 151217 Temple Crest DrFranklinTN37069
$635,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7661 Pembroake LnFranklinTN37064
$975,100.00Watkins Creek Sec 44508 Stagecoach CirFranklinTN37067
$3,529,740.00Governors Club The Ph 548 Governors WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,035,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11028 Lawson LnNolensvilleTN37135
$375,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 11713 Stephenson LnSpring HillTN37174
$750,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 43061 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,010,000.00Albany Pointe Sec 12110 Albany DrFranklinTN37067
$610,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C280 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$818,706.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12113 Burgin DrThompsons StationTN37179
$375,500.00Andover Sec 1622 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$2,900,000.00Annandale Sec 2298 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
$380,777.00Wakefield Sec 43019 Romain TrlSpring HillTN37174
$382,500.00Andover Sec 1716 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$868,000.00Kings Chapel Sec74007 Pinwheel CtArringtonTN37014
$397,255.00Pennock Place7327 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$479,500.00Dallas Downs Sec 7183 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
$1,274,629.00217 2nd Ave SFranklinTN37064
$680,000.00Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$720,000.00Belshire Ph31065 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$570,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 3205 Kensington PlFranklinTN37067
$675,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph24003 Alice Springs CtSpring HillTN37174
$249,500.00Residences @ South Wind2713 Kennedy CtFranklinTN37064
$597,500.00Franklin Green Sec 83133 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
$1,249,000.00Westhaven Sec 12533 Ardmore PlaceFranklinTN37064
$555,000.00Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 12346 Clare Park DrFranklinTN37069
$725,000.00Belshire Ph31090 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$2,200,000.00Magnolia Vale Ph 21004 Blakefield DrBrentwoodTN37027
$620,000.00Coveted Views1521 Lewis Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$998,000.00Franklin Hill Partners Llc1509 Lewis Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00James Mary2242 S Berrys Chapel RdFranklinTN37069
$700,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 101713 Players Mill RdFranklinTN37067
$364,275.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 322Thompsons StationTN37179
$588,208.00Brixworth Ph7c6050 Kidman LnSpring HillTN37174
$125,000.00Davis JimmyGreenbrier RdFranklinTN37064
$364,014.00Picketts Ridge Ph 11511 Danville CirThompsons StationTN37179
$475,000.00Idlewood11 Lynn CtFranklinTN37064
$325,000.00Riverview Park Sec 10-a215 Turnbrook LnFranklinTN37064
$402,190.00Cumberland Estates Ph32002 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$588,600.00Mckays Mill Sec 201523 Braden CirFranklinTN37067
$575,866.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37432 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$860,607.00Westhaven Sec52724 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$521,920.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37445 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$100,000.007374 Brush Creek RdFairviewTN37062
$330,000.00Petra Commons100 Mary Ann CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,150,000.006528 Hidden Hollow TrlBrentwoodTN37027
$775,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec26003 Wallaby CtSpring HillTN37174
$544,900.00Benevento East Sec 14001 Gari Baldi CtSpring HillTN37174
$680,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph25005 Perth CtSpring HillTN37174
$536,522.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37440 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$855,000.00Mckays Mill Sec321045 Harwick DrFranklinTN37067
$425,000.00Millgate101 Ormesby PlFranklinTN37064
$405,600.00Lexington Farms Sec 1110 Crestwood LnSpring HillTN37174
$460,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 7c402 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
$617,500.00Grove Sec 149137 Sawtooth LnCollege GroveTN37046
$900,000.00Vale Creek5232 Mead Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,575,000.00Trace Creek Heights534 Trace Creek DrNashvilleTN37221
$814,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29932 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.00Monticello Sec 5-c245 Spencer Creek RdFranklinTN37069
$999,000.00Red Oak DrBrentwoodTN37027
$715,000.00Rizer Point Sec15011 Rizer Point DrFranklinTN37069
$850,000.00Landmark Of Brentwood6004 Wellesley WayBrentwoodTN37027
$1,522,173.00Traditions Sec51894 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$3,200,000.001021 Tulloss RdFranklinTN37067
$1,893,300.00Fair Park Cottages1006 Fair StFranklinTN37064
$551,774.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2320 Durham Trail DrThompsons StationTN37179
$415,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec31252 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
$460,000.00Campbell Station Sec 33035 Havasu DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,375,000.00Brienz Valley Sec32243 Brienz Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec31288 Chapmans Retreat DrSpring HillTN37174
$775,000.00In-a-vale Est Sec 39549 Inavale LnBrentwoodTN37027
$870,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec1Mcdaniel RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,400,000.00Turner Group2911 Spanntown RdArringtonTN37014
$655,000.00Cottonwood Est905 Hawthorne CtFranklinTN37069
$1,117,880.00Westhaven Sec52800 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$315,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22134 Melody DrFranklinTN37067
$823,341.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec382006 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$1,899,900.00Traditions Sec51895 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,050,000.00Kings Chapel Sec74300 Union Springs LnArringtonTN37014
$677,500.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31808 Newcomb StFranklinTN37064
$399,900.00Fieldstone Farms Sec K-12007 Trent Park DrFranklinTN37069
$402,300.00Buckner Crossing Sec 11063 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,585,235.00Traditions Sec19026 Carnival DrBrentwoodTN37027
$425,000.00Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec41029 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
$940,000.00Chardonnay Sec 29014 Chardonnay TrFranklinTN37067
$1,260,000.00Echo Est1174 Echo LnFranklinTN37069
$297,000.00Chester Creek7203 Little John LnFairviewTN37062
$150,000.00Hwy 96 NFairviewTN37062
$467,300.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1209 Dobson Branch CtNolensvilleTN37135
$452,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec53025 Blueberry LnFranklinTN37064
$19,560,000.00113 Magnolia DrFranklinTN37064
$1,030,000.00Brenthaven Sec 78113 Maryland LnBrentwoodTN37027
$971,000.00Willowick7039 Willowick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,300,000.00Glenellen Est Sec 29485 Wicklow RdBrentwoodTN37027
$546,900.00Wades Grove Sec94012 Madrid DrSpring HillTN37174
$3,650,000.00Interstate Ind Park Ph 31725 Mallory LnBrentwoodTN37027
$829,000.00Willowsprings Sec 3660 Springlake DrFranklinTN37064
$575,000.00Redwing Meadows Sec 41336 Ascot LnFranklinTN37064
$320,100.00Baker Springs Sec 21010 Lowrey PlSpring HillTN37174
$401,351.00Cumberland Estates Ph32006 Ambie WayFairviewTN37062
$2,649,000.00Annandale Sec 2355 Jones PkwyBrentwoodTN37027
$2,300,000.00Edenbrook Estates9525 Edenbrook CtBrentwoodTN37027
$650,000.00Caldwell Est Sec 2333 Springhouse CirFranklinTN37067
$800,000.009021 Old Smyrna RdBrentwoodTN37027

