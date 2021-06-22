Williamson County Property Transfers June 7

See where houses sold for June 7-11, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$650,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1251 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$757,625.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph6
|1004 Elkhorn Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$840,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 4b & 7
|3210 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$415,000.00
|School Manor
|420 Figuers Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,625,000.00
|Henley Sec 1
|411 Luna Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$134,025.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9024 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$649,585.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7081 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$775,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 1
|6904 Guffee Ter
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$689,900.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #225
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$945,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 1
|303 Fountainbrooke Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 1
|2048 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Maplewood Office Park
|400 Sugartree Ln #320
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$875,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec5b
|3828 Everyman Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,850,000.00
|Annandale Sec 7
|9252 Carrisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 2
|240 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$815,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 3
|110 Doral Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$499,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2884 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$833,045.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|315 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$710,000.00
|6915 Flat Creek Rd
|Colleg Grove
|TN
|37046
|$430,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3211 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,325,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|1714 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$604,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8
|6015 Trotwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$681,750.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|284 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$320,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 2
|7621 Cumberland Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$656,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|602 Bethel Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$490,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a
|2832 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,005,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|409 Melander Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$248,000.00
|136 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$550,000.00
|Belshire Ph 2
|3034 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$678,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b
|2032 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 5
|3160 Locust Hollow
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$750,000.00
|Riverbluff Sec4
|2014 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Concord Realty
|918 Bluff Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$329,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1334 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,155,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8103 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$760,000.00
|Hidden Creek Sec 1
|9715 Capstone Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$380,000.00
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Ph 2
|1620 Clearview Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Cleburne Addn
|120 Cleburne St
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$622,900.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-a
|399 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,635,000.00
|Stephens Valley Sec1 Ph1a
|136 Glenrock Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$1,251,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 5
|9224 Chickasaw Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4a
|2632 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,100,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7239 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$465,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec1a
|2516 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$515,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|1021 Oleander St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|238 Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$810,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 1
|2404 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$630,000.00
|Wright J Douglas Jr
|7211 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$590,000.00
|Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$300,000.00
|7624 Pewitt Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$448,098.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3024 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$630,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|400 Fontaine Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$902,500.00
|Cross Creek Sec 3 Ph 2
|208 Vantage Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$487,500.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 5
|1065 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$825,000.00
|Jamison Station Sec 1
|103 Jamison Station Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 19
|1007 Dunrobin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$640,000.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|3005 Gari Baldi Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$678,250.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry
|7301 Kempton Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,600,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11e
|1116 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$835,000.00
|Hunter Gary K
|7155 Kingston Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$267,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 2
|7813 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$270,000.00
|2864 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$546,000.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|3018 Langston Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Ambergate Est Sec 1
|4314 Ambergate Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 2
|9101 E Cambridge Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$900,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|Ringo Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$879,900.00
|Benington Sec 2
|1877 Erlinger Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$410,000.00
|9810 Clovercroft Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$2,500,000.00
|Vaughn Gregory Trey
|4731 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$665,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2
|2208 Chantry Place Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$935,000.00
|Natchez Valley Ph 1
|1060 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$643,331.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9041 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$183,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec17
|133 Bertrand Dr
|Franlin
|TN
|37064
|$2,350,000.00
|Carolina Close
|214 Poydras St
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$457,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 6
|1546 Halifax Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$723,150.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|3030 Portland Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec1
|2412 Los Olivos Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$758,500.00
|1332 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$687,500.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|734 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 8
|665 Legends Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$400,000.00
|459 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 7
|825 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$515,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4e
|2700 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$450,750.00
|Riverview Park Sec 15
|348 Stonegate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,255,642.00
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9267 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Meadow Lake Sec 2
|406 Cornwall Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Card Lawrence
|4849 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$990,000.00
|Keystone Sec 3
|1200 Signature Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,600,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7522 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,528,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 2
|166 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$402,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 6
|189 Rivergate Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$973,000.00
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1
|111 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-1
|304 Sterling Park Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$675,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|218 Bancroft Cv
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$235,326.00
|Tomlin Marion Dan
|4465 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph7
|7010 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$585,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 2
|3140 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$395,625.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5003 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$346,088.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4003 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$755,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec13
|461 Alfred Ladd Rd E
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$89,100,000.00
|Franklin Park
|Tower Circle Pvt
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$110,000.00
|Bowie Robert L
|5744 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,024,935.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4622 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$286,000.00
|Del Rio Commons
|728 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$755,000.00
|Whitney Park Ph1
|104 Whitney Park Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$567,000.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|2051 Belshire Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$544,000.00
|Breckenridge So Sec 2
|109 Breckenridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$595,000.00
|Jamison Station Condos
|324 Liberty Pk #231
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$621,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 14
|1012 St Hubbins Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2450 Durham Manor Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$980,000.00
|River Landing Sec 3
|712 Aylesford Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$852,000.00
|Somerset
|9152 Demery Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$980,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 39
|1310 Porter St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$955,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 15
|1217 Temple Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$635,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7
|661 Pembroake Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$975,100.00
|Watkins Creek Sec 4
|4508 Stagecoach Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$3,529,740.00
|Governors Club The Ph 5
|48 Governors Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,035,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1028 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$375,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1
|1713 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 4
|3061 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,010,000.00
|Albany Pointe Sec 1
|2110 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$610,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|280 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$818,706.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2113 Burgin Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$375,500.00
|Andover Sec 1
|622 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$2,900,000.00
|Annandale Sec 2
|298 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$380,777.00
|Wakefield Sec 4
|3019 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$382,500.00
|Andover Sec 1
|716 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$868,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4007 Pinwheel Ct
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$397,255.00
|Pennock Place
|7327 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$479,500.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 7
|183 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,274,629.00
|217 2nd Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$680,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$720,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|1065 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$570,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 3
|205 Kensington Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$675,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|4003 Alice Springs Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$249,500.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2713 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$597,500.00
|Franklin Green Sec 8
|3133 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,249,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 12
|533 Ardmore Place
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$555,000.00
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1
|2346 Clare Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$725,000.00
|Belshire Ph3
|1090 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$2,200,000.00
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|1004 Blakefield Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$620,000.00
|Coveted Views
|1521 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$998,000.00
|Franklin Hill Partners Llc
|1509 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|James Mary
|2242 S Berrys Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$700,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 10
|1713 Players Mill Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$364,275.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 322
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$588,208.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6050 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$125,000.00
|Davis Jimmy
|Greenbrier Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$364,014.00
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1
|1511 Danville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$475,000.00
|Idlewood
|11 Lynn Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$325,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 10-a
|215 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$402,190.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2002 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$588,600.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 20
|1523 Braden Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$575,866.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7432 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$860,607.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|724 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$521,920.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7445 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$100,000.00
|7374 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$330,000.00
|Petra Commons
|100 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,150,000.00
|6528 Hidden Hollow Trl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$775,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec2
|6003 Wallaby Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$544,900.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|4001 Gari Baldi Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$680,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|5005 Perth Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$536,522.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7440 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$855,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec32
|1045 Harwick Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$425,000.00
|Millgate
|101 Ormesby Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$405,600.00
|Lexington Farms Sec 1
|110 Crestwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$460,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 7c
|402 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$617,500.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9137 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Vale Creek
|5232 Mead Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,575,000.00
|Trace Creek Heights
|534 Trace Creek Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$814,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29
|932 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Monticello Sec 5-c
|245 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$999,000.00
|Red Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$715,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec1
|5011 Rizer Point Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$850,000.00
|Landmark Of Brentwood
|6004 Wellesley Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,522,173.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1894 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,200,000.00
|1021 Tulloss Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,893,300.00
|Fair Park Cottages
|1006 Fair St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$551,774.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2320 Durham Trail Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$415,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec3
|1252 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$460,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 3
|3035 Havasu Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,375,000.00
|Brienz Valley Sec3
|2243 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Sec3
|1288 Chapmans Retreat Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$775,000.00
|In-a-vale Est Sec 3
|9549 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$870,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,400,000.00
|Turner Group
|2911 Spanntown Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$655,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|905 Hawthorne Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,117,880.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|800 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$315,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2134 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$823,341.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38
|2006 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,899,900.00
|Traditions Sec5
|1895 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,050,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec7
|4300 Union Springs Ln
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$677,500.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec31
|808 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$399,900.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-1
|2007 Trent Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$402,300.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 1
|1063 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,585,235.00
|Traditions Sec1
|9026 Carnival Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$425,000.00
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4
|1029 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$940,000.00
|Chardonnay Sec 2
|9014 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,260,000.00
|Echo Est
|1174 Echo Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$297,000.00
|Chester Creek
|7203 Little John Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$150,000.00
|Hwy 96 N
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$467,300.00
|Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 1
|209 Dobson Branch Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$452,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec5
|3025 Blueberry Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$19,560,000.00
|113 Magnolia Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,030,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|8113 Maryland Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$971,000.00
|Willowick
|7039 Willowick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Glenellen Est Sec 2
|9485 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$546,900.00
|Wades Grove Sec9
|4012 Madrid Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$3,650,000.00
|Interstate Ind Park Ph 3
|1725 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$829,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 3
|660 Springlake Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4
|1336 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$320,100.00
|Baker Springs Sec 2
|1010 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$401,351.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2006 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,649,000.00
|Annandale Sec 2
|355 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Edenbrook Estates
|9525 Edenbrook Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Caldwell Est Sec 2
|333 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$800,000.00
|9021 Old Smyrna Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
