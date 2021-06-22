Morning Source: FirstBank Amphitheater CEO/GM Rick McEachern

Morning Source

Guest: FirstBank Amphitheater CEO/GM Rick McEachern



Originally Aired: June 21, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with the FirstBank Amphitheater, CEO/GM, Rick McEachern about the venue opening and an upcoming job fair that will take place June 24 – 25.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!