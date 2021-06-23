Davis House Songwriter Returns to Franklin Theatre

Davis House’s 10th annual music event MUSIC THAT MATTERS – A Night of Songs & Stories (previously “Rock the House Music Jam”) returns to the Franklin Theatre with A-list Nashville songwriters Tony Arata, Leslie Satcher and Pete Wasner who will perform their hit songs recorded by some of the biggest artists in country music.

Taking place on Friday, August 13 at The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street beginning at 7 pm.

A tailgate party with a BBQ meal with the opportunity to meet the songwriters is included in the purchase of a premium ticket or table.

Buy your tickets here.

Tony Arata

Tony Arata’s first #1 hit was Garth Brooks’ recording of “The Dance.” In addition to Garth Brooks, who recorded eight of Arata’s songs, the songwriter’s works have been cut by Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Suzy Bogguss, and Randy Travis, among others. Arata’s songs were particularly favored by Patty Loveless and Lee Roy Parnell. Loveless recorded Arata’s “Handful of Dust” twice and has also cut “Long Stretch of Lonesome,” “Someday I Will Lead the Parade,” “Nobody Here By That Name” and “Here I Am,” which became a major hit for her in 1994. Parnell had a Top 10 success with Arata’s “I’m Holding My Own” in 1994 and also recorded “You Can’t Get There From Here,” “Tell the Truth” and “Right Where It Hurts.”

Leslie Satcher

Few other female Nashville singer-songwriters are more respected or more revered than the stunning talent that is Leslie Satcher. She has written/co-written songs that have been recorded by everyone from Willie Nelson to Ariana Grande; Vince Gill to Sheila E.; George Strait to Sheryl Crow; Martina McBride to Keb’Mo; Blake Shelton to Bonnie Raitt and many more. She has received multiple BMI “Million-Air” awards recognizing a song’s one millionth airplay and her incomparable vocals contribute to an astounding number of Grammy, CMA & ACM award winning projects.

Pete Wasner

Pete has played piano and keyboards for Vince Gill for more than 25 years. In addition to co-writing two No. 1 singles, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” and “Whenever You Come Around,” (both recorded by Vince Gill), Pete also was co-wrote two Top-10 singles, “One Night A Day” (Garth Brooks) and “Mama Knows the Highway” (Hal Ketchum).

Artists recording Pete’s songs include Bonnie Raitt, Garth Brooks, Reba McIntire, Hal Ketchum, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, Ilse DeLange, John Waite, Robben Ford and Joe Bonamassa.

As a session musician, Pete’s credits include Little Feat, Vince Gill, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, Emmylou Harris, Daniel O’Donnell, McBride and the Ride, The Mavericks, Iris Dement, Nancy Griffith, Alison Krauss, Michael Johnson, Deana Carter, Kathy Mattea, Don Williams, Amy Grant, the Rankins, Bruce Robison, and the Chieftains.