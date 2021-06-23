Exclusive: Shake Shack Opening Details

Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development located in the heart of Cool Springs. The Franklin Shack is located at 5027 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin.

The Shack will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM and Friday – Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM and offer guests both indoor and outdoor seating on its expansive, covered patio. The Shack’s exterior boasts a custom mural inspired by Music City and Shake Shack iconography, designed by M.A.C. Artist Collective, and painted by local Eastside Murals. In an exciting addition, the Franklin Shack will feature a walk-up window as part of Shake Shack’s new “Shack Track” digital pre-ordering and fulfillment experience – the perfect grab-and-go option for guests looking to enjoy their Shack al fresco in McEwen Northside’s 10 acres of beautifully designed green spaces. Guests can order ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack App.

Franklin Shack Menu

The Franklin Shack menu will feature all the classics, including the ShackBurger®, Chick’n Shack, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes. To satisfy your thirst, the Shack will offer Shack-made Lemonade, Shack Red, White and Rosé canned wines, ShackMeister® Ale brewed by Brooklyn Brewery, and local beer from Yazoo Brewing, I Believe Brewing and Honky Tonk Brewing, among other beverage offerings. On July 1, Shake Shack will introduce a new summer menu including a seasonal beverage trio, shakes and limited-edition chicken sandwich.

Opening Day Details

On Opening Day, Shake Shack will host a ribbon-cutting with Williamson, Inc. at 10:30 a.m. before doors officially open to the public at 11 a.m. Guests are invited to join the fun on opening day with swag giveaways and live music by pop-country duo Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain, Meg & Tyler. Meghan is a former runner-up on NBC’s The Voice and Tyler has a songwriting credit on a Grammy-nominated “Country Album of the Year.” As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good®, the Franklin Shack will donate one dollar for every sandwich sold on opening day to One Generation Away, a local nonprofit that rescues and acquires healthy food and distributes it to families in need in Middle Tennessee

ABOUT SHAKE SHACK

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal.

Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 300 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

