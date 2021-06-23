Franklin Boutique The Kind Poppy Closing Storefront

Downtown Franklin boutique The Kind Poppy is closing its brick-and-mortar shop.

The store shared the news via Facebook, stating, “We’ve come so far in the past four years! Sadly, our storefront is coming to an end. I was pretty shocked just like most of you. You can shop with us in-store until the end of the month. Everything is on sale including furniture and displays.”

But there is good news, you can still shop online for your favorite Kind Poppy items.

The Kind Poppy writes on Facebook, “our online and wholesale marketplace is forever staying. We’re never giving up on our mission in creating the world a kinder place.”

The shop will be open daily from 10 am – 5 pm and items will be discounted, they are also selling furniture and decor items.

For the latest updates on the closing sale, visit The Kind Poppy on Facebook.