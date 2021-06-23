Franklin Boutique The Kind Poppy Closing Storefront

Downtown Franklin boutique The Kind Poppy is closing its brick-and-mortar shop.
The store shared the news via Facebook, stating, “We’ve come so far in the past four years! Sadly, our storefront is coming to an end. I was pretty shocked just like most of you. You can shop with us in-store until the end of the month. Everything is on sale including furniture and displays.”
But there is good news, you can still shop online for your favorite Kind Poppy items.
The Kind Poppy writes on Facebook, “our online and wholesale marketplace is forever staying. We’re never giving up on our mission in creating the world a kinder place.”
The shop will be open daily from 10 am – 5 pm and items will be discounted, they are also selling furniture and decor items.
For the latest updates on the closing sale, visit The Kind Poppy on Facebook.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.