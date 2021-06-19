FirstBank Amphitheater to Hold Job Fair

By
Donna Vissman
-
First Bank Amphitheater
photo from First Bank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater just announced its inaugural lineup and will soon be open to the community.

Before its opening, the venue will bring new jobs to the area. A job fair will take place on June 24-25 for positions including Box Office, Ushers, Guest Services, Operations, Security, Food & Beverage Service, and more.

The on-site job fair will be located at Graystone Quarry, 4520 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin. On Thursday, June 24, the job fair hours will be 1 pm – 7 pm, and Friday, June 25, 8 am – 2 pm. Job seekers are asked to bring a resume, screening questions will be provided upon arrival. Those with questions should contact [email protected].

FirstBank Amphitheater is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall.

The boutique amphitheater will host up to 7,500 concert attendees and also includes a spacious 1.5-acre plaza area for gathering, dining, and merchandise. The facility will also feature unique event lighting and large screen image amplification.

The first show to take place will be on August 5th with Greta Van Fleet followed by Lady A, Harry Conick Jr., and The Jonas Brothers. See the complete lineup for 2021 here. 

