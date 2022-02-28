Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 28, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Serrato's Steakhouse
photo from Cerrito's Steakhouse

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 28, 2022.

Robert Hicks

1Beloved Local Author Robert Hicks Has Died

Beloved local author Robert Hicks has died. Read More.

Puckett's Leiper's Fork
photo from Puckett’s Leipers Fork

2Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s Returns to its Original Name

Fox & Locke has been restored as the original name of the Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s, one of Tennessee’s most iconic music venues and community gathering spots. Read More

Photo: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Facebook

3Williamson County Food Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More.

suspected counterfeiter franklin

4Suspected Counterfeiter Passes Off Fake Money at Franklin Businesses

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information about this suspect. Read More

Serrato's Steakhouse
photo from Cerrito’s Steakhouse

5Photo of the Day: February 28, 2022

Today’s photo is of Serrato’s Steakhouse seafood platter. The Franklin restaurant recently opened. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

