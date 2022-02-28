Today’s Top 5 Stories: February 28, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 28, 2022.
Beloved local author Robert Hicks has died. Read More.
photo from Puckett’s Leipers Fork
Fox & Locke has been restored as the original name of the Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s, one of Tennessee’s most iconic music venues and community gathering spots. Read More
Photo: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Facebook
These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information about this suspect. Read More
photo from Cerrito’s Steakhouse
Today’s photo is of Serrato’s Steakhouse seafood platter. The Franklin restaurant recently opened. Read More