Williamson County Food Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
North Italia
Address: 4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 31, 2022
Score: 100
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
Address: 1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 31, 2022
Score: 100
Thai Esane
Address: 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 31, 2022
Score: 98
Tupelo Honey Cafe
Address: 2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 27, 2022
Score: 100
Acapulco
Address: 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: January 27, 2022
Score: 90
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Address: 430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 27, 2022
Score: 100
Mama’s Java Cafe
Address: 305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-A Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 100
Starbucks
Address: 601 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 100
Dunkin Donuts
Address: 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 99
Jersey Mike’s Subs
Address: 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 100
Burger King #1820
Address: 1911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 100
Brew House South
Address: 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 100
West Coast Burgers and Dogs
Address: 7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 99
Brew House South Bar
Address: 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 26, 2022
Score: 100
Genghis Grill Bar
Address: 600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 100
Chrysalis Modern Italian
Address: 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 100
Jason’s Deli
Address: 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 98
Hardee’s Of Fairview
Address: 7003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 99
Genghis Grill
Address: 600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 99
Charley’s Philly Steaks
Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 25, 2022
Score: 99
Greek Cafe
Address: 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 99
Caffe Artisan
Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Road, ste. 254 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 100
Hardee’s of Franklin #1501795
Address: 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 100
Zaxby’s
Address: 1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 24, 2022
Score: 99
Hwy. 55 Burgers,Shakes and Fries
Address: 7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Zaxby’s
Address: 1108 Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 99
Jet’s Pizza
Address: 1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Waffle House #2404
Address: 7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Grassland Sonic #4515
Address: 1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 100
Dunkin Donuts
Address: 2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 98
Subway
Address: 305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: January 21, 2022
Score: 98
Domino’s #6318
Address: 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 100
Don Arturo’s Mexican Grill
Address: 4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 96
Bonefish Grill
Address: 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 98
Buffalo Wild Wings #344
Address: 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 100
Mill Creek Brewing Co.
Address: 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: January 20, 2022
Score: 97
The Grilled Cheeserie
Address: 334 Main St., Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 19, 2022
Score: 100
Subway #3523
Address: 330 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 19, 2022
Score: 100
Juice Bar
Address: 232 Fifth Avenue North Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 99
Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese
Address: 5075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 100
Subway #10721
Address: 407 Independence Sq Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 100
Panera #1241
Address: 2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 99
Brother’s Nolensville TN Kitchen
Address: 7240 Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville, TN 37135
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 99
Corelife Eatery
Address: 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 98
McAlister’s Deli
Address: 401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 18, 2022
Score: 100
Bamboo House
Address: 330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 95
Baker Street Coffee Shop
Address: 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 97
Just Love Coffee Cafe
Address: 7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 13, 2022
Score: 98
Burgerfi
Address: 7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 96
Tiff’s Treats
Address: 7011 7011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 99
Jersey Mikes Subs
Address: 1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 12, 2022
Score: 96
Ginger Pig Food Truck
Address: 1661 Mallory Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 100
Just Love Coffee – McEwen
Address: 4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 98
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Address: 1020 Riverside Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 100
Somerby Franklin – Bistro
Address: 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 100
Wilco Fusion Grill
Address: 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 11, 2022
Score: 99
Mojo’s Tacos
Address: 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Jimmy John’s
Address: 600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 99
Panda Express
Address: 3058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
strong>Jamba JuiceAddress: 1844 West McEwen Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Subway #23527
Address: 420 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Dolan’s Deli & Bar Restaurant
Address: 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 10, 2022
Score: 100
Schlotzsky’s Deli
Address: 1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Score: 100
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
Address: 3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
Jack In The Box #6904
Address: 3000 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
Dover Deli
Address: 117 Seaboard Ln, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
Starbucks Coffee #8477
Address: 204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: January 5, 2022
Score: 100
Jimmy John’s
Address: 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1400 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 4, 2022
Score: 100
Einstein Bros Bagels
Address: 103 International Drive Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 4, 2022
Score: 99
Crumbl Cookie
Address: 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 200 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: January 4, 2022
Score: 100
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Address: 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Date: January 4, 2022Score: 99
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.