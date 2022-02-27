Williamson County Food Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January health scores for some restaurants in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

North Italia

Address: 4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 31, 2022

Score: 100

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Address: 1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 31, 2022

Score: 100

Thai Esane

Address: 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: January 31, 2022

Score: 98

Tupelo Honey Cafe

Address: 2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 27, 2022

Score: 100

Acapulco

Address: 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: January 27, 2022

Score: 90

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Address: 430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 27, 2022

Score: 100

Mama’s Java Cafe

Address: 305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-A Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 100

Starbucks

Address: 601 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 100

Dunkin Donuts

Address: 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 99

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Address: 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 100

Burger King #1820

Address: 1911 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 100

Brew House South

Address: 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 100

West Coast Burgers and Dogs

Address: 7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 99

Brew House South Bar

Address: 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 26, 2022

Score: 100

Genghis Grill Bar

Address: 600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 100

Chrysalis Modern Italian

Address: 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 100

Jason’s Deli

Address: 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 98

Hardee’s Of Fairview

Address: 7003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 99

Genghis Grill

Address: 600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 99

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 25, 2022

Score: 99

Greek Cafe

Address: 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 99

Caffe Artisan

Address: 1113 Murfreesboro Road, ste. 254 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 100

Hardee’s of Franklin #1501795

Address: 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 100

Zaxby’s

Address: 1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 24, 2022

Score: 99

Hwy. 55 Burgers,Shakes and Fries

Address: 7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Zaxby’s

Address: 1108 Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 99

Jet’s Pizza

Address: 1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Waffle House #2404

Address: 7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Grassland Sonic #4515

Address: 1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 100

Dunkin Donuts

Address: 2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 98

Subway

Address: 305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: January 21, 2022

Score: 98

Domino’s #6318

Address: 3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 100

Don Arturo’s Mexican Grill

Address: 4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 96

Bonefish Grill

Address: 3010A Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 98

Buffalo Wild Wings #344

Address: 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 100

Mill Creek Brewing Co.

Address: 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: January 20, 2022

Score: 97

The Grilled Cheeserie

Address: 334 Main St., Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 19, 2022

Score: 100

Subway #3523

Address: 330 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: January 19, 2022

Score: 100

Juice Bar

Address: 232 Fifth Avenue North Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 99

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese

Address: 5075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 100

Subway #10721

Address: 407 Independence Sq Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 100

Panera #1241

Address: 2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 99

Brother’s Nolensville TN Kitchen

Address: 7240 Nolensville Rd Suite 101 Nolensville, TN 37135

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 99

Corelife Eatery

Address: 401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 98

McAlister’s Deli

Address: 401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 18, 2022

Score: 100

Bamboo House

Address: 330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 95

Baker Street Coffee Shop

Address: 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 97

Just Love Coffee Cafe

Address: 7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 106 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: January 13, 2022

Score: 98

Burgerfi

Address: 7010 Executive Center Drive Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 96

Tiff’s Treats

Address: 7011 7011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 99

Jersey Mikes Subs

Address: 1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 12, 2022

Score: 96

Ginger Pig Food Truck

Address: 1661 Mallory Lane Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 100

Just Love Coffee – McEwen

Address: 4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 98

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Address: 1020 Riverside Dr. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 100

Somerby Franklin – Bistro

Address: 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 100

Wilco Fusion Grill

Address: 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 11, 2022

Score: 99

Mojo’s Tacos

Address: 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Jimmy John’s

Address: 600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 99

Panda Express

Address: 3058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Jamba Juice

Address: 1844 West McEwen Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Subway #23527

Address: 420 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Mojo’s Tacos

Address: 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Dolan’s Deli & Bar Restaurant

Address: 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067

Date: January 10, 2022

Score: 100

Schlotzsky’s Deli

Address: 1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067