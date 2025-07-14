Crumbl Weekly Menu Through July 19, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from July 14-19, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

COOKIES & CREAM CHEESECAKE

A creamy cheesecake mixed with cookies & cream pieces baked on a buttery cookies & cream crust then topped with a whipped cream swirl and more cookies & cream pieces.

SEA SALT TOFFEE SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)

A gooey toffee cookie topped with fresh vanilla bean mousse and drizzles of milk chocolate and caramel, all finished with a crunch of more toffee pieces and some flakey sea salt.

CHURRO COOKIE

A warm cinnamon cookie topped with a swirl of smooth cinnamon buttercream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

BLUE RASPBERRY COOKIE FT. ICEE®

A soft vanilla cookie covered with tart blue raspberry ICEE® frosting, then sprinkled with sparkly crystal sugar and topped with an edible candy straw.

CHOCOLATE CAKE BATTER COOKIE

A rich chocolate cake batter cookie swirled with fudge frosting and topped with chocolate cake batter cake balls and vibrant sprinkles.

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN COOKIE

A warm blueberry cookie smothered in a buttery glaze and topped with a delightful crunch of blueberry muffin streusel.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email