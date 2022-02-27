WCS Out of Zone Requests Now Due April 15

The deadline for families to complete an Out of Zone online application is April 15 instead of May 15 following a policy change by the WCS School Board.

The district’s open-zoned schools for the 2022-23 school year and the number of vacancies in each building were posted online Wednesday, January 19. The application portal opened February 1. As a result of legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly, districts must conduct a lottery to select students if the number of applicants exceeds the space available at a school.

The Out of Zone application will remain open through April 15 for all requests except those related to residential moves and program of study applications. More information about school zones and open-zoned schools is available on the WCS Bus Routes and School Zones page.

