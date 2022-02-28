Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s Returns to its Original Name

Fox & Locke has been restored as the original name of the Leiper’s Fork Puckett’s, one of Tennessee’s most iconic music venues and community gathering spots.

Community leaders and local historians encouraged the owners to return the building to its original name, preserving an authentic part of this National Historic District and a building protected on the National Register of Historic Places.

“One of the foundations of the Leiper’s Fork historic district, Fox and Locke General Merchandise Store is a testament to those families who kept this rural place alive until the time came for the next residents to put into place their innovative but respectful sense of community restoration,” Tennessee State Historian Carroll Van West said. “Now, more than 60 years later, restoring the property to its original name reminds us of how the roots of our past, and an appreciation of that history and community, are always the foundations on which a better future can be achieved.”

Jack Fox and Martin Locke rented the building across the street to open the general store, then moved into the current, larger building in 1955. In 1960, the property sold to the Puckett family, who renamed the country store. Puckett’s continued to serve Leiper’s Fork and surrounding area for decades under various owners.

A live music venue and popular restaurant since 2002, songwriters, artists and visitors come from around the world to have this authentic Tennessee experience, including the intimate roots, Americana, country, and rock ‘n’ roll shows. Thursday Night Open Mic Night is the stuff of legend, considered by up-and-coming musicians to be the “Ellis Island” into Nashville.

This building and its way of life is now back to its original name – Fox & Lock