Preds Look to Bounce Back After Loss at Nissan Stadium

The Predators fell to the Lighting at their first-ever home game outdoors this past Saturday and hope to get back on track this week.

They will play two games on national TV this week against the Kraken (16-34-5) and Sharks (24-23-6). If they want to make the playoffs they need to win these important games. The Preds have fallen from 2nd all the way to 4th place in the Western Conference in a matter of weeks.

The game against Seattle will be played Wednesday, March 3rd at 9:00 PM on TNT. The San Jose game will be on ESPN+ this Saturday, March 5th at 7:00 PM.