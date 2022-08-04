Today’s Top 5 Stories: August 4, 2022

Austin Timberlake
grading scale
Photo from WCS

Here’s a look at the top 5 stories for August 4, 2022.

1Adjustments to Grading Scale Expected at Williamson County Schools

grading scale
Photo from WCS

The Williamson County Board of Education will consider adjustments to the district’s grading scale in August. The action is needed to align with changes to the statewide grading scale, adopted by the Tennessee State Board of Education on July 22, 2022. Read more.

2Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open a New Location in Brentwood

Another Broken Egg Cafe
photo from Another Broken Egg Cafe

Known for its southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits; a seasonal menu as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, is finding a new home at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood (the former home of Vittles). Read more.

3Williamson County Food Health Inspections for July 2022

salvos pizza
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants and places that serve food in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

4Everything You Need to Know About Election Day Aug 4, 2022

Today, Aug 4, is Election Day. Today’s election is for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Read more.

5Long-Time Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham Passes Away

Missy Dillingham
Photo Submitted

Brentwood, Tenn. – It is with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham. She passed suddenly the morning of Monday, August 1st at her home. Read more.

