Adjustments to Grading Scale Expected at Williamson County Schools

From WCS inFocus

By
Michael Carpenter
-
grading scale
Photo from WCS

The Williamson County Board of Education will consider adjustments to the district’s grading scale in August. The action is needed to align with changes to the statewide grading scale, adopted by the Tennessee State Board of Education on July 22, 2022.

The State Board’s Uniform Grading Policy 3.301 changes a failing grade to a 59 from a 69.

The State uses its own grading scale for calculating qualifications for the Hope Scholarship, and Superintendent Jason Golden said the change will help ensure WCS students get credit for courses that will qualify them for the State scholarship.

“We are asking our school board to make an adjustment to our grading scale to model the State’s action,” said Golden. “We want to make sure our students have the same scholarship opportunities as their peers across the State.”

New State Scale, Proposed New WCS Scale
 

Grade

 

  

Value

 
 

A

 

  

90-100

 
 

B

 

  

80-89

 
 

C

 

  

70-79

 
 

D

 

  

60-69

 
 

F

 

  

0-59

 
WCS’ Current Scale
 

Grade

 

  

Value

 
 

A

 

  

91-100

 
 

B

 

  

81-90

 
 

C

 

  

72-80

 
 

D

 

  

71-72

 
 

F

 

  

0-69

 

The WCSB will meet on August 15 to vote on recommended updates to Board Policy 4.600, Report Cards and Grading Systems.

If approved, the new policy will begin immediately. There will be no effect on previous school years.

