Adjustments to Grading Scale Expected at Williamson County Schools

The Williamson County Board of Education will consider adjustments to the district’s grading scale in August. The action is needed to align with changes to the statewide grading scale, adopted by the Tennessee State Board of Education on July 22, 2022.

The State Board’s Uniform Grading Policy 3.301 changes a failing grade to a 59 from a 69.

The State uses its own grading scale for calculating qualifications for the Hope Scholarship, and Superintendent Jason Golden said the change will help ensure WCS students get credit for courses that will qualify them for the State scholarship.

“We are asking our school board to make an adjustment to our grading scale to model the State’s action,” said Golden. “We want to make sure our students have the same scholarship opportunities as their peers across the State.”