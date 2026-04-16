Fairview High FFA Hosts Annual Plant Sale

Looking for something to fill your garden this spring? Fairview High’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) has you covered.

The group’s annual plant sale fundraiser invites springtime gardeners to stock up at the school’s greenhouse. Whether you are looking for some seasonal color to brighten your landscaping or to add some greenery, there’s something for every gardener.

The plant sale will be open April 14-17 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and April 21-24 from noon until 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact FVHS agriculture teacher Toni Rieger .

Source: WCS

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