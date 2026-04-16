CCTE Offers Several Summer Camp Options

The WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) Department is offering several summer camp opportunities for elementary and middle school students.

On May 26-29 from 6-8:30 p.m., rising third through fifth graders and a family member are invited to team up to build a robot and compete in a friendly competition. The cost is $150, and families may register online.

On June 1-4 from 8-11 a.m., rising third through fifth graders are invited to the Elementary STEM Camp where they will improve their problem-solving skills through building, coding, chemistry and engineering challenges. The cost is $125 per camper, and families may register their students online.

For middle school students, a similar STEM camp will be offered June 1-4 from 12-3 p.m. The cost is $125 per camper, and families may register their students online.

Each camp will take place at the WCS Entrepreneurship Center located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

Source: WCS

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