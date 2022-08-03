WEATHER: 8-3-4,2022 Hot With Storms On The Way

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.