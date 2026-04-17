Freedom Middle School to Honor MLB Veteran Tony Kemp with Commemorative Plaque

Freedom Middle School will host a special ceremony to honor Franklin native and Major League Baseball veteran Tony Kemp with the unveiling of a bronze plaque at the school’s baseball and softball complex. The event will celebrate Kemp’s athletic achievements, academic success, and exemplary character, and the community is invited to attend.

Event Details:

What: Tony Kemp Plaque Unveiling Ceremony

When: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 3:00 PM (prior to varsity baseball game at 4:00 PM)

Where: Freedom Middle School Baseball/Softball Complex, 1000 Excellence Way, Franklin, TN 37064

Who: Open to students, families, staff, and the public

The plaque will serve as a lasting tribute to Kemp’s journey from a Freedom Middle student to a professional athlete, while also recognizing the qualities that defined him off the field, specifically his commitment to academics, leadership, and integrity.

“Tony Kemp is an outstanding example of what it means to excel both in the classroom and in athletics,” said Freedom Middle Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Adam Demonbreun. “We are excited to celebrate his accomplishments and share his story with our students and families. The plaque is one way to ensure his legacy is remembered for years to come.”

A Franklin native, Kemp attended FSD schools, including Freedom Middle School, before attending Centennial High School, where he became a standout baseball player. He went on to play at Vanderbilt University, earning national recognition as a consensus All-American and being named Southeastern Conference (SEC) Player of the Year in 2013.

Kemp was selected in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and made his Major League debut in 2016. The following year, the Astros won the World Series Championship. Throughout his professional career, which has included time with the Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland Athletics, Kemp has been known for his versatility, work ethic, and leadership. Beyond his success on the field, Kemp is also widely recognized for his commitment to giving back, supporting causes such as environmental sustainability, global health initiatives, and expanding opportunities for youth in underserved communities. He has also launched initiatives such as his “+1 Effect,” which encourages individuals to make a positive impact in their communities through small, meaningful actions.

Franklin Special District is proud to join with Freedom Middle to recognize Kemp’s athletic success, but also his dedication to learning and his positive impact as a role model from his time as a youth player until today.

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The bronze plaque will remain a permanent feature at the school’s athletic complex, serving as a daily reminder to students that success is built through perseverance, character, and a commitment to excellence in all areas.