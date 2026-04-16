Nolensville High Hosts 2026 Summer Art Camp

Rising first through twelfth graders are invited to register for Nolensville High’s 2026 Summer Art Camp.

On June 15-19 and June 22-26, students may participate in a morning session, afternoon session or both.

The morning session will run from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and focus on drawing, painting, printmaking and other 2D art.

The afternoon session will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. It will focus on clay, fibers, sculpture and other 3D mediums.

The cost is $150 per week, per session or $285 per week for both sessions. All materials and a camp t-shirt are included.

Families may register their students online. Nolensville High is located at 1600 Summerlyn Drive in Nolensville.

Source: WCS

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