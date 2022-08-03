Williamson County Food Health Inspections for July 2022

These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants and places that serve food in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Brownland Farm Snack Bar

Address: 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 5, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Quinn’s Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery

Address: 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: June 30, 2022

Routine Score: 68

Date: July 6, 2022

Follow-up: 93

Ground

Address: 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: June 30, 2022

Routine Score: 82

Date: July 8, 2022

Follow-up: 94

Franklin Family Ymca Concessions

Address: 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067



Date: July 11, 2022

Routine Score: 88

Follow-up: 98

Gina’s Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria

Address: 174 Lancaster Dr Franklin, TN 37064



Date: July 12, 2022

Routine Score: 92

Follow-Up: 97

Jericho Coffee Co Mobile

Address: 800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068

Date: July 14, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Kirby”s Catering Kitchen

Address: 203 Meadowgreen Drive Franklin, TN 37069

Date: July 15, 2022

Routine Score: 100

CD’S BBQ Mobile

Address: 6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046

Date: July 18, 2022

Routine Score: 100

The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service

Address: 1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069

Date: July 19, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Snow Critters Music City

Address: 9586 Horton Hwy. College Grove, TN 37046

Date: July 20, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Bridge Bar Auxillary

Address: 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046

Date: July 12, 2022

Routine Score: 93

Date: July 21, 2022

Follow-up: 100

Circa

Address: 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: July 21, 2022

Routine Score: 97

Puckett’s Gro.& Restaurant

Address: 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 13, 2022

Routine Score: 87

Date: July 21, 2022

Follow-up: 97

Cork and Cow Restaurant

Address: 403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 21, 2022

Routine Score: 99

Asuka Japanese Steakhouse

Address: 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date: July 22, 2022

Routine Score: 86

Follow-up: 96

Subway

Address: 1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062

Date: July 25, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Americana Tap House Food

Address: 98 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 25, 2022

Routine Score: 98

Sonic Drive In

Address: 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062

Date: July 25, 2022

Routine Score: 94

Follow-up: 99

Waffle House

Address: 7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062

Date: July 25, 2022

Routine Score 97

Vee’s ChickN Cones

Address: 1335 Reliance Drive Franklin, TN 37067

Date: July 26, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.

Address: 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 26, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Dickey’s BBQ

Address: 8113 Moores Ln 1900 Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: July 27, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Jingo Java

Address: 207 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062

Date: July 27, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen

Address: 1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 28, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Le Macaron French Pastries

Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067

Date: July 29, 2022

Routine Score: 100

Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC

Address: 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064

Date: July 21, 2022

Routine Score: 91

Date: July 29, 2022

Follow-up: 96

The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc

Address: 1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027

Date: July 29, 2022

Routine Score: 100

These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.