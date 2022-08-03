Williamson County Food Health Inspections for July 2022

These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants and places that serve food in Williamson County as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.
-
Brownland Farm Snack Bar
Address: 1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 5, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Quinn’s Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
Address: 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: June 30, 2022
Routine Score: 68
Date: July 6, 2022
Follow-up: 93
-
Ground
Address: 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: June 30, 2022
Routine Score: 82
Date: July 8, 2022
Follow-up: 94
-
Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
Address: 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Date: July 11, 2022
Routine Score: 88
Follow-up: 98
-
Gina’s Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
Address: 174 Lancaster Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 12, 2022
Routine Score: 92
Follow-Up: 97
-
Jericho Coffee Co Mobile
Address: 800 Oak Meadow Dr 682542 Franklin, TN 37068
Date: July 14, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Kirby”s Catering Kitchen
Address: 203 Meadowgreen Drive Franklin, TN 37069
Date: July 15, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
CD’S BBQ Mobile
Address: 6910 Pull Tight Hill Road College Grove, TN 37046
Date: July 18, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
Address: 1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
Date: July 19, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Snow Critters Music City
Address: 9586 Horton Hwy. College Grove, TN 37046
Date: July 20, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Bridge Bar Auxillary
Address: 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
Date: July 12, 2022
Routine Score: 93
Date: July 21, 2022
Follow-up: 100
-
Circa
Address: 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: July 21, 2022
Routine Score: 97
-
Puckett’s Gro.& Restaurant
Address: 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 13, 2022
Routine Score: 87
Date: July 21, 2022
Follow-up: 97
-
Cork and Cow Restaurant
Address: 403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 21, 2022
Routine Score: 99
-
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
Address: 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date: July 22, 2022
Routine Score: 86
Follow-up: 96
-
Subway
Address: 1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062
Date: July 25, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Americana Tap House Food
Address: 98 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 25, 2022
Routine Score: 98
-
Sonic Drive In
Address: 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Date: July 25, 2022
Routine Score: 94
Follow-up: 99
-
Waffle House
Address: 7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Date: July 25, 2022
Routine Score 97
-
Vee’s ChickN Cones
Address: 1335 Reliance Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Date: July 26, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
Address: 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 26, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Dickey’s BBQ
Address: 8113 Moores Ln 1900 Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: July 27, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Jingo Java
Address: 207 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
Date: July 27, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen
Address: 1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 28, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Le Macaron French Pastries
Address: 1800 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Date: July 29, 2022
Routine Score: 100
-
Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC
Address: 4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064
Date: July 21, 2022
Routine Score: 91
Date: July 29, 2022
Follow-up: 96
-
The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc
Address: 1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
Date: July 29, 2022
Routine Score: 100
These scores are from the Tennessee Department of Health. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.