Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open a New Location in Brentwood

Another Broken Egg Cafe will open a new location in Brentwood.

Known for its southern-inspired menu, featuring traditional options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp ‘N Grits; a seasonal menu as well as an abundance of signature cocktails, including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, is finding a new home at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood (the former home of Vittles).

Projected hours for the breakfast to lunch spot are 7 am – 2 pm per the website.

There are currently two Nashville locations – 208 Commerce Street and 4111 Charlotte Avenue.

We reached out for an open date but haven’t received a response yet. Keeping checking back here for more updates.